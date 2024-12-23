MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) CEO Sells $1,515,729.66 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,515,729.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nicolaas Vlok also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $666,147.60.
MeridianLink Stock Down 0.2 %
MLNK stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLNK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MeridianLink
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.