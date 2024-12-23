MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) CEO Sells $1,515,729.66 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,515,729.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolaas Vlok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $666,147.60.

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.2 %

MLNK stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNK. Raymond James lifted their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

