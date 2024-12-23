Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,230.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,370.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,115.64 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

