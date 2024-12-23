Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,230.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,370.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,115.64 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.
Read Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International
Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
