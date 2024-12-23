MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 37,981 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 132.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambev by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,805,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,629 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 32.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 258,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 23.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,456,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after buying an additional 2,982,621 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

