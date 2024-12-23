MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 796.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.42, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.