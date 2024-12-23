MML Investors Services LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.51 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

