MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 238 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

