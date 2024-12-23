MML Investors Services LLC Sells 235 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $147.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

