M&T Bank Corp Acquires 11,648 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock worth $1,523,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $150.31 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.65 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

