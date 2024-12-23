M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2,163.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,079,263 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SE opened at $110.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

