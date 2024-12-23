M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 208,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Public Storage
In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Public Storage Trading Up 2.8 %
PSA opened at $297.50 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.89.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
