M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.54 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $371.16 and a one year high of $451.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.