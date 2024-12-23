M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EXR opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 23.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

