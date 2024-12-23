M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corpay were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 1,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,740,000 after acquiring an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,497,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,215,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $343.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.88. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $385.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.