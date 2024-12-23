M&T Bank Corp Has $10.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

