M&T Bank Corp Has $10.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 882,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
