M&T Bank Corp Has $6.71 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $113.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

