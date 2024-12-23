M&T Bank Corp Has $7.46 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 806.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 529.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Corning by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 152,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $47.31 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 278.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

