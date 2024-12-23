M&T Bank Corp Has $7.80 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

