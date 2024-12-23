M&T Bank Corp Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.66 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

