M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

