M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Fastenal by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 608,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $1,270,509.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,667.05. This trade represents a 73.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $1,033,669.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,264.24. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,289 shares of company stock worth $12,639,438 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

