M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,272 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Evergy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,822,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,022,000 after buying an additional 256,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

