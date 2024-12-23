M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,389 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

WELL opened at $124.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

