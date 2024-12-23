M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.34% of Chemours worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 414,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

