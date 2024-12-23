M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,526,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $269.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $212.69 and a 52 week high of $278.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

