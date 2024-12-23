M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

CRWD stock opened at $362.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 710.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,036 shares of company stock worth $20,523,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

