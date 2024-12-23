M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $49.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

