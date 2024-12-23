M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,287 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $604.80 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.75 and its 200 day moving average is $558.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

