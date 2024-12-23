NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 13,747.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,227,000 after buying an additional 6,213,248 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in NetEase by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NetEase by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,692,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,789,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 632,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

