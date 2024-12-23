Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stake Cut by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Northwest Natural by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at $532,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

