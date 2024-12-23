OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). 1,152,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 444,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 12.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.05 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

