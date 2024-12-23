OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 99,156 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99,156 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 67,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 68,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 250,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 135.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,588,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $296,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.