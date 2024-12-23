Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.08 ($0.10). Approximately 7,122,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,402,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

Petrofac Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($4,893.84). 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

