Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $297.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.12. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

