Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $97.98 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,152,802,000 after buying an additional 2,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

