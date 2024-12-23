Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOUR. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Tuniu by 163.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 13.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 million, a P/E ratio of -98,300.00 and a beta of 1.68. Tuniu Co. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

