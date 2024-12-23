Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

