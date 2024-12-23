Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $91,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 58.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Shares of CVAC stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. CureVac has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $642.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
