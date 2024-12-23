Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

TKC stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

