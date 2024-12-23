Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $103,000 Position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4,711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,232 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $4,874,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

INTR stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $8.50 to $7.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

