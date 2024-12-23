Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $107,000 Position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS opened at $1.69 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Pyxis Oncology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Pamela Ann Connealy acquired 88,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,320.28. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

