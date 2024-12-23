Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 351,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,022,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,290 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

