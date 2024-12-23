QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 50.3% – Should You Sell?

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 50.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 5,381,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,957% from the average session volume of 176,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

QUIZ Stock Down 50.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

