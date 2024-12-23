Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

