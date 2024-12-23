Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2024 – Addus HomeCare is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $131.40 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

