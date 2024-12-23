Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 233,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

