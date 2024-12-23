Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 233,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

