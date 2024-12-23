Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 233,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.