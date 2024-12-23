Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,568 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

