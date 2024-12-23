Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 35,161 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

